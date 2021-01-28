Shakti Kapoor reacts to Shraddha's marriage plans with Rohan Shrestha: Don't know if they are serious

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_.SHRADDHAKAPOOR_,SHAKTIKAPOOR Shakti Kapoor reacts to Shraddha's marriage plans with Rohan Shrestha

After Varun Dhawan's wedding, buzz has it that actress Shraddha Kapoor is next in line who will be getting hitched soon. While the Stree actress has never talked about her dating life, it is said that she has been with photographer Rohan Shrestha for a while now. There have been rumours many times about the two taking their relationship to next level. Now, with Varun Dhawan's reply to Rohan's wedding wish for him, the gossip galleries have again starting buzzing with rumours that Shraddha and Rohan might be thinking about their wedding as well. Recently, Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor reacted to the same and said that he won't have a problem with whosoever his daughter decides to get married to.

Shakti Kapoor told TOI, "Well, I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter in every decision of her life she takes, including her marriage. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection."

The Kapoors and the Shrestha's have been family friends for years. Shakti Kapoor has worked with Rohan's father Rakesh Shrestha many times and they share a close bond. Talking about Rohan, he added, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me they are still just childhood friends.. I do not know if they are serious about each other."

Talking about what started the rumours, Rohan shared a picture of the newly-weds Varun and Natasha wrote, "Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!" The actor was quick to respond and wrote, "I truly am. Hope you are ready." This set the minds wondering!

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Currently, she is busy shooting for her next film with Ranbir Kapoor. It is a Luv Sinha film.