Shakti Kapoor has worked in 700 films, see 7 of his best performances | Birthday Special

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 3, 2024. The actor is known not only for his comic roles but also for his villainous roles in the Hindi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 1975 with Ranjit Khanal. His stint in the film industry was not an easy one as he had to struggle in the early years of his career. Later, he was spotted by Sunil Dutt, while he was making Rocky to launch his son Sanjay Dutt. Shakti Kapoor was then cast as the lead antagonist in Rocky and things changed for him overnight. So, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, let us take a look at seven of his best performances from 700 of the films in which he has acted.

Himmatwala (1983)

Shakti Kapoor's role as Shakti Gopaldas is still one of the most memorable performances. Himmatwala features Jeetendra, Waheeda Rehman and Sridevi in the lead roles. The film was a huge box office success and is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 1980s.

Raja Babu (1994)

In the David Dhawan directorial, Shakti Kapoor played the role of Nandu, which became an iconic character in Hindi cinema. He is the sidekick of Govinda's character in the comedy-drama film. The film also stars Karisma Kapoor, Arun Irani, Kadar Khan, Prem Chopra and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles, the comedy film features Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo. Apart from the lead stars, the character of Crime Master Gogo is still loved by the film's fans.

Coolie No 1 (1995)

The David Dhawan directorial stars Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the Tamil film, Chinna Mapillai, which was released in 1993. Coolie No 1 is also one of the most successful films of the duo of Govinda-Shakti Kapoor.

Hungama (2003)

The multi-starrer film is co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. In the comedy film, Shakti played the role of Teja Bhai, who is showcased as the antagonist, who leaves no stone unturned in hitching his daughter with a guy, who is fooling him of being a rich man's son.

Hulchal (2004)

Another Priyadarshan directorial, which is a multi-starrer features Shakti Kapoor in the important role of Kashinath Pathak. The film revolves around two families in a small town, who are bloodthirsty of each other.

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

The multi-starrer features Shakti Kapoor as Natwar Jhunjhunwala. It is a remake of the Malayalam film, Punjabi House.

