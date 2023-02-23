Shakti Kapoor grooves to Shraddha's latest song Show Me The Thumka; Tiger Shroff calls him ‘legend’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BAKWASINDIA Shakti Kapoor grooves to Shraddha Kapoor's song

Shraddha Kapoor posted a fun video with her father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. In the video, 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor hopped on to his daughter’s latest song 'Show Me The Thumka' trend and showed his thumkas, as Shraddha records him. Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped video of of Shakti flaunting his thumka and wrote, "#MaaroThumka. Best Thumkas meri story pe jayenge!!" She also shared the same post on her Insta story and captioned it, "Baapu showing off his Thumkas!!! @shaktikapoor."

The father-daughter duo's jamming session won many hearts on the internet.

Shraddha Kapoor's song 'Show Me The Thumka 'from 'Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar' is termed as a perfect wedding song of the season. This dance number is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, the latest song is composed and written by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya once again, very beautifully added his magic in the hook steps with his unique, cheerful choreography, bringing back our desi old world charm and making it the perfect shaadi dance number for audiences of all age groups.

The song begins with a grand family celebration that takes place at an ancestral house amid a lush green farm. In the 'Show Me The Thumka' Ranbir Kapoor and Sharddha enter with many background dancers. Shraddha looks gorgeous in a bright yellow saree, while Ranbir looks dashing in his ethnic attire. The two start giving each other tough competition through their groovy dance steps, while later they start tapping feet with each other.

The two love birds groove with other family members as well including Dimple Kapadia. This song reminded Ranbir's fans of the actor's 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend' song.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also stars Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar', which is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Prior to it, the makers unveiled the second song of the film 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai'. The peppy track is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The music video features Ranbir in a cool avatar.

The first song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' got a massive response from the fans. It oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. With Ranbir and Shraddha's presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveliness that strikes the right chord with the youth. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

