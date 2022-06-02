Shakira and list of her ex-boyfriends: Before Gerard Pique, Waka Waka singer dated these men

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RARRIGZ Shakira with Gerard Pique

Highlights Singing superstar Shakira has dated two men before meeting Spanish footballer Gerard

Before Gerard Shakira's was in a decade long relationship with Antonio de la Rúa

Shakira was about to marry her first love Osvaldo Ríos but things did not turned out well

Shakira is known as the queen of Latin pop music. The singer is currently hitting the headlines after she reportedly split with her current boyfriend Gerard Pique, who is a Spanish national footballer. Well, the couple has not yet made any official announcement about their separation. On the other hand, Shakira’s love life has often seen troubles. The popular singer had been in romantic relationships before but never married anyone.

Here is a list of Shakira’s ex-boyfriends that she dated or was linked up with.

Gerard Pique

Shakira has been dating her current boyfriend Gerard Pique since 2011. The couple met each other during the video shoot of her song ‘Waka Waka’ during the FIFA Worldcup in 2010. Gerard is a Spanish footballer, who is ten years younger to her. The couple has been blessed with two sons- Milan Piqué Mebarak and Shasha Piqué Mebarak. Now, the reports are stating that the singer has caught Pique cheating on her with another woman.

Image Source : TWITTER/@BARTHOBSON Shakira with Gerard Pique

Also Read: Shakira to be imprisoned if found guilty; Spanish court dismisses her appeal in tax fraud case

Antonio de la Rúa

The singing sensation Shakira was in a relationship with Antonio de la Rua previously. They both were in a relationship from 2000 to 2011 until she met Gerard. Almost after a decade, the couple decided to split. Antonio is a lawyer by profession and the son of former Argentine president, Fernando de la Rua.

Antonio worked for Shakira as her lawyer and after their separation continued to work for her. In 2012- 2013, he was seen opposing Shakira in the courtroom and asked for compensation for all the work he has done for her over the years. But the court soon dismissed the case.

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIMETWEETS_PT Shakira with Antonio de la Rúa

Also Read: Qatar puts release of Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar starerr 'Samrat Prithviraj' on hold

Osvaldo Ríos

Shakira dated Osvaldo Rios for almost three years. Osvaldo is a Puerto Rican actor, model, and singer. The couple started dating each other in 1997 and made many controversial headlines because of their age gap. They both separated from each other in 2000. And it is said that the actor was going to marry Shakira but things didn't work out between the two.