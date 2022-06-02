Thursday, June 02, 2022
     
  • CBI files charge sheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others in Rs 100-crore bribery case
  • Gyanvapi: Prominent Hindu seer says will offer prayers before claimed ‘Shivling’ on Saturday
  • Sakinaka rape-murder case: Mumbai court awards death sentence to accused
Shakira and list of her ex-boyfriends: Before Gerard Pique, Waka Waka singer dated these men

Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique's break up rumours are making the rounds on the internet. Reports claim that Pique cheated on her leading to their rumoured split.

Charu Jain Written by: Charu Jain
New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2022 17:19 IST
Shakira with Gerard Pique
Image Source : TWITTER/@RARRIGZ

Shakira with Gerard Pique

Highlights

  • Singing superstar Shakira has dated two men before meeting Spanish footballer Gerard
  • Before Gerard Shakira's was in a decade long relationship with Antonio de la Rúa
  • Shakira was about to marry her first love Osvaldo Ríos but things did not turned out well

Shakira is known as the queen of Latin pop music. The singer is currently hitting the headlines after she reportedly split with her current boyfriend Gerard Pique, who is a Spanish national footballer. Well, the couple has not yet made any official announcement about their separation. On the other hand, Shakira’s love life has often seen troubles. The popular singer had been in romantic relationships before but never married anyone. 

Here is a list of Shakira’s ex-boyfriends that she dated or was linked up with.

Gerard Pique

Shakira has been dating her current boyfriend Gerard Pique since 2011. The couple met each other during the video shoot of her song ‘Waka Waka’ during the FIFA Worldcup in 2010. Gerard is a Spanish footballer, who is ten years younger to her. The couple has been blessed with two sons- Milan Piqué Mebarak and Shasha Piqué Mebarak. Now, the reports are stating that the singer has caught Pique cheating on her with another woman. 

India Tv - Shakira with Gerard Piqué

Image Source : TWITTER/@BARTHOBSON

Shakira with Gerard Pique

Antonio de la Rúa

The singing sensation Shakira was in a relationship with Antonio de la Rua previously. They both were in a relationship from 2000 to 2011 until she met Gerard. Almost after a decade, the couple decided to split. Antonio is a lawyer by profession and the son of former Argentine president, Fernando de la Rua. 

Antonio worked for Shakira as her lawyer and after their separation continued to work for her. In 2012- 2013, he was seen opposing Shakira in the courtroom and asked for compensation for all the work he has done for her over the years. But the court soon dismissed the case. 

India Tv - Shakira with Antonio de la Rúa

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRIMETWEETS_PT

Shakira with Antonio de la Rúa

Osvaldo Ríos

Shakira dated Osvaldo Rios for almost three years. Osvaldo is a Puerto Rican actor, model, and singer. The couple started dating each other in 1997 and made many controversial headlines because of their age gap. They both separated from each other in 2000. And it is said that the actor was going to marry Shakira but things didn't work out between the two. 

India Tv - Shakira with Osvaldo Ríos

Image Source : TWITTER/@MGONZALEZES

Shakira with Osvaldo Ríos

