Shaken by trauma of India's COVID 19 situation, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share another video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have come together to help India during the COVID 19 crisis. The couple released a new video message on social media urging the global community to help India by donating as much as they can in their capacity. The duo emphasised how India's healthcare system is at a breaking point and it needs support of the global community.

"Over the past month we have seen the sudden rise and ravaging effects of Covid-19 as it has blazed in unrelenting parts across India," Priyanaks says in the video, adding more to it, Nick says, "The magnitude is staggering. So much is needed right now to stop the spread of this dreaded disease." Priyanka continues: "Even as the medics learn more about the virus, the threat continues to loom."

Priyanak Chopra has set up a fundraiser at GiveIndia, one of the largest organizations in the country providing COVID relief, to contribute towards the fight against the pandemic. Giving away the details, GiveIndia's Instagram account shared a post with the caption: "Shaken by the trauma her country India is going through while fighting COVID's second wave, @priyankachopra along with @nickjonas have pledged to do their bit to help India breathe again. We are grateful for thier support in helping our crippling healthcare infrastructure provide adequate treatment to critical COVID patients.

Contribute to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's fundraiser because we are #TogetherForIndia (sic)."

Priyanka in an earlier post informed that the funds will directly go towards the healthcare physical infrastructure including Covid care centres, Isolation centers and oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, vaccine support and mobilization.

