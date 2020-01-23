Shah Rukh Khan wants AbRam to watch this augmented act performed on Dance+5. Here's why

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam

Popular dance reality show Dance+5 has been entertaining audiences week on week with some spell-binding performances by its talented contestants. In the upcoming episode of the show, the entertainment quotient will go up several notches as the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan would be gracing the stage to encourage the dancing prodigies. This time the talented contestant Monark will push the boundaries of technology and dance act presentation through his upcoming Augmented Reality (AR) appearance to the title track of Baahubali to take the level of competition a notch above.

In awe of Monark’s dancing style, the Badshah of Bollywood couldn’t resist and asked the super judge of the show Remo D’souza to send the dance performance to him as he wanted his son AbRam to watch this remarkable performance by the contestant Monark. He further shared that AbRam is going to love it

Viewers, this weekend, will witness Dance+5 Blockbuster contestant kickstart the episode on a beautiful note by paying a grand tribute to actor Shah Rukh Khan as they performed to his chartbuster songs to ‘I am the best’, ‘Kaali kaali aankhen’, ‘Baadshah,’ 'Main Yahan Hoon Yahan', to name a few.

Dance+ 5 is telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus.