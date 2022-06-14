Shehnaaz Gill in ruffle dress for Dabboo Ratnani shoot is simplicity personified, pics take breath away

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DABBOORATNANI Shehnaaz Gill pics on Instagram are a rage

Shehnaaz Gill posed for Bollywood's A-list photographer Dabboo Ratnani and the images are going viral on social media. Shehnaaz wears a white dress with ruffles all over it. The Bigg Boss 13 fame has already been speculated to be on board Salman Khan's upcoming entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, set for December release, and with the latest photoshoot, she shows no signs of stopping. The actress was last seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh and her Bollywood debut will be eagerly awaited by the fans.

Dabboo Ratnani clicks Shehnaaz Gill

Shahenaaz does the basic right in the latest pics clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. The celebrity photographer is known to capture the superstars at their best and Shehnaaz is his latest muse getting the poses rights. Shehnaaz's dress is simple yet elegant. The ruffles catch the attention at the first look. Her hair is designed in soft curls. Dabboo shared the Instagram post writing, "She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, she sees possibility everywhere (sic)."

Fan reactions to Shehnaaz pics

Shehnaaz is a social media star. Her hashtags are trending on Twitter and as the latest pics surfaced. people could not turn their eyes away from her. One of the Instagram users called her 'ravishing' and others reacted with emojis. The makeup is soft and dewy and brings together the look perfectly. Her high platform heels round off the perfect summer ensemble.

Shehnaaz set for Bollywood debut?

It is speculated that Shehnaaz will be featuring in a role in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The movie has already gone on the floors. Shehnaaz is said to be playing a supporting role. Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Salman and other actors are also part of the ensemble. It is set to release in December 2022.

Check out Salman's first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.