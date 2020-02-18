Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput excels at 40 Kg squats. Ntizens call her ‘fire’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput excels at 40 Kg squats

Just like her husband and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor has also begun giving major fitness goals. The diva is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing photos and videos from her personal life with her huge fanbase on social media. While her gym looks were already the topic of discussion among the fans, her video of doing 40 Kg squats has left netizens impressed. Mira’s latest Instagram story gave a sneak peek into her work out at the gym and set the bar high for other Bollywood divas.

Mira shared a video in which she is seen lifting 40kgs on her shoulders while squatting. The video was originally shared by her trainer who is seen guiding her in the video and then it surfaced on Mira’s socia media. The video read, “40 kg squats on the menu today for @mira.kapoor Perfecting the technique step by step but your progress has been phenomenal. You’re gonna be squatting 60kgs for reps very soon!” Watch eth video here-

Mira Kapoor never fails to amaze her followers with her social media posts. Last week, Mira shared a mushy photo with husband Shahid in which she is seen giving him a tight hug from behind. In the monochrome photo, the two were seen dressed in gym outfits and Mira’s face was hidden behind Shahid.

Mira’s social media presence often leaves the netizens asking about her career in Bollywood. It was expected that the diva will soon join the showbiz after the birth of her second child Zain. While Shahid has refuted the rumours and claimed that Mira isn’t interested in acting, she has featured in a couple of ad films- one is for Olay and another one for designer Manish Malhotra.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the film Jersey next. It is a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu film starring Nani. The sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor in important roles. The movie is scheduled to release sometime in August this year.

