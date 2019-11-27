Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput planning to open her own restaurant?

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has carved a place for herself among celebrities even though she is not from Bollywood. Ever since the couple got hitched, Mira has been in the limelight. She is often spotted at a public event with Shahid and also gets clicked with her kids out and about in the city. The actor has always claimed that Mira has a strong individuality which makes her stand out. While fans were waiting for her big Bollywood debut, it looks like Mira is more interested in food than films.

Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, it is said that Mira is inclined towards opening her own vegan restaurant. The star wife has even started hunting for a place for the restaurant and is inviting chefs who expertise in vegan food. A few days ago, Mira also shared an Instagram story in which she asked for chefs. For her restaurant, she is hunting for a place in Bandra – Juhu area.

It appears that Mira has no plans of entering Bollywood. Nonetheless, she made her acting debut last year with an advertisement for an anti-ageing cream.

Reflecting on how Mira comfortable Mira is to be in front of the camera all the time, husband Shahid Kapoor earlier said in an interview, “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person.”

Shahid also said that Mira stands for her own self he realized that she has her own individuality very early in the relationship. He said, “I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures. I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality.”

