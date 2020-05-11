Mira Rajput shares throwback pic of 'coolest birthday party', featuring 'questionably dressed' Shahid Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA.KAPOOR Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are spending their time well in lockdown.

Mira Rajput Kapoor took a trip down her memory lane and delighted her Instagram followers with a throwback picture of her "coolest birthday party" that featured a day-old son Zain and a "questionably dressed" Shahid Kapoor. '#throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago," Mira captioned the picture on Instagram. Fans flooded her post with heartwarming comments within no time.

Mira and Shahid are spending their time well in lockdown. Earlier, the Kabir Singh actor had posted a mushy picture with wife Mira on Instagram.

Earlier, Shahid gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of his 'lazy lamhe' with Mira with an adorable video. "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine," the actor captioned the video, in which he is seen teasing his beautiful wife.

“Ae meri sexy-sexy! Kya bolta hai? Sexy...” Shahid can be heard saying before panning the camera from himself to Mira. However, Mira seemed unamused with Shahid's act and pretended to be busy with her phone. The actor concluded the video with a hearty laugh.

Later, Mira took to her own Instagram handle and said, “Revenge is in the mail”. Shahid’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur stood out with her comment, saying, “@mira.kapoor almost smiled in the end hahahahaha you guys."

