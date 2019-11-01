Mira Kapoor shares cute birthday wish for 'not so little brother' Ishaan Khatter

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram to wish Ishaan Khatter on his 24th birthday

Shahid Kapoor's little brother and Ishan Khatter is 'not-so-little' anymore. Ishaan who made his Bollywood debut with last year's release Dhadak celebrates his 24th birthday today. On this special day, Ishaan's sister-in-law Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to share pictures of Ishaan and wish him on his birthday.

Sharing a picture of Ishaan on her Instagram story, Mira Rajput wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Not-so-little-brother. Stay crazy, stay mad and keep clicking the best pictures of me."

Mira Rajput's Instagram story

In another picture that Mira shared Ishan is seen dancing in his colourful pants. "Saying Hello to new year like", Mira wrote while sharing the picture on her Instagram story.

Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter are known to share a close bond. Recently, Mira hosted a Sunday brunch party for Ishaan Khatter and his alleged girlfriend Jahnvi Kapoor. Ishaan who is just a film old in Bollywood is already a familiar name and already has projects lined up. Talking about Ishaan's upcoming films, the actor will be opposite Ananya Panday in Ali Abbas Zafar's Khaali Peeli. Ishaan has already kicked off the shoot of Mira Nair's six-part series based on Vikram Seth's award-winning book- The Suitable Boy. Apart from Ishaan the series will also feature Tabu and newcomer Tanya Maniktala