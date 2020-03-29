Sunday, March 29, 2020
     
Shahid Kapoor turns chef for wife Mira Rajput, makes pancakes for her

Shahid Kapoor along with wife Mira Rajput enjoys a fun quarantine as he cooks pancaked for his lady love.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2020 16:15 IST
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes. Mira on Saturday evening took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes." She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.

Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes." Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made. He wrote: "She actually ate it." Have a look:

Fight Against Coronavirus

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in "Jersey", a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son's desire.

