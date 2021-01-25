Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor to kick start his debut web series with Raj & DK? shares pic with duo

There has been a lot of buzz about Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor marking his digital debut this year. With so many stars entering into the OTT space and doing web series and films for digital platforms, Shahid Kapoor seems to be interested to venture into this world. As per media reports, it is confirmed that the Kabir Singh actor, Shahid is going to join The Family Man helmers and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K for the next web series.

Shahid recently took to his Instagram and shared a selfie with Raj and DK, hinting towards the start of the project. He wrote, " It's taking offffff….. These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan.."

According to the media reports, Shahid Kapoor's web series will be a thriller drama and is expected to go on floors in Mumbai. The project is likely to be wrapped by June 2021.

The web series will also feature south superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Saqib Ayub in pivotal roles.

A source had shared it to Bollywood Hungama, "Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for a pivotal role in the series. Raj and DK wanted someone of his stature to join the cast of the action thriller. The team plans to kickstart the shoot of the same from January in Mumbai and Goa. The action thriller will be an episodic series and have both Shahid and Vijay in a never seen before role. The untitled show will also mark Vijay's debut in a series on the OTT platform."

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Jersey which a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well. It will hit the theatres on November 5.