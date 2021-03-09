Shahid Kapoor takes 'center of gravity' challenge with wife Mira Rajput, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take up viral 'center of gravity' challenge

Be it the 'Pwari' trend or trying new Instagram filters, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is always up to date with viral social media gimmicks. The actor recently took the much popular 'center of gravity' challenge with wife Mira Kapoor and according to the latter, 'Mr Kapoor' absolutely 'nailed it'. Mira also shared the video on her verified Instagram account writing, "Always up for a challenge, Mr Kapoor. You’re a smooth operator. Nailed it."

In the video, Mira and Shahid can be seen resting on their fours with their elbows touching the ground and faces resting in their palms. They swiftly move their hands behind their backs and surprisingly none of them loses their balance.

Related: Mira Rajput posts romantic pic with hubby Shahid Kapoor

Soon after, Shahid's brother actor Ishaan Khatter took to the comment section showing love on the love by dropping heart emojis. He also announced that he also completed the challenge.

Apparently, those who have taken the viral challenge claim that women and men have different centers of gravity and women are better at balancing. However, there hasn't been any scientific proof of the same.

This is not the first time, that Shahid aced a viral social media trend. Recently, when composer Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri mashup, which originally featured Pakistani influencer Dananeer, became a viral trend, Shahid was one of the earliest in Bollywood to join it. The actor, who was shooting his thriller series with directors Raj and DK, posted a video where director DK, while filming it, says: "Ye mere stars hai, ye hum hai aur ye humari party ho rahi hai." Shahid added his own twist in the video by singing Akshay Kumar's song, "Party All Night."

On the work front, Shahid has started shooting for Raj and DK's action thriller web series, which marks his debut in the web world.

The actor also has the much awaited film "Jersey" lined up. The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in November. The date has also been confirmed for the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Prithiviraj", thereby setting up one of the big clashes at the box office this year.

For latest celebrity news click here!