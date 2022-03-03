Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur ties the knot with Mayank Pahwa. See FIRST pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SANAH KAPOOR Sanah Kapoor married Mayank Pahwa

Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapur has tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa-Seema Pahwa's son Mayank in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday (March 02). Taking to her Instagram handle, Shahid Kapoor's younger sister Sanah dropped the first pictures from her wedding. Their families joined the couple for the occasion and several pictures from the pre-wedding festivities also surfaced on social media. Dressed in traditional attires with the pink floral decor in the background, the newlyweds looked adorable.

For the wedding day, Sanah wore a colour coordinated lehenga choli. Her choli was red coloured while the lehenga and bridal veil were of pastel blue colour. On the other hand, Mayank wore a black indo-western. One of the pictures has the couple looking at each other, while the second one featured them standing under a gazebo as Mayank leaned in to kiss Sanah. She captioned the post with a simple heart emoji. Take a look

Many couple's friends and fans congratulated the two. Vikrant Massey wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Wishing you years of love, laughter & happiness." The bride's sister-in-law Mira Rajput too showered love on the couple and wrote, "Congratulations," adding several red hearts emoji. Ishaan Khatter commented, "Congrats Sanah."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with his newly-wed sister. Along with the happy picture, he wrote "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always …"

Mira Rajput also posted a few pictures congratulating the couple. She wrote, "In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank... wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day."

For the wedding ceremony, Shahid wore a black indo-western with a white churidar and Nehru jacket, Mira was a vision to behold in a textured white saree. She completed the look with beautiful earrings.

For the unversed, Shahid's sister has featured alongside him in the 2015 rom-com 'Shaandaar'.