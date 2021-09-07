Shahid Kapoor's wish for Mira Rajput on her birthday is all about love: 'You are the centre of my world'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor's wish for Mira Rajput on her birthday is all about love

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They manage to make heads turn with their stunning looks and fashion statements. Their adorable PDAs and love banter on social media always give us major 'Couple goals.' On Tuesday, Shahid took to his Instagram to wish Mira Kapoor on her birthday with adorable pictures of the two. Sharing the cute pics, actor wrote "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day, we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the center of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

In the first picture, Shahid was seen hugging Mira as they engage in some fun banter. The couple can be seen completely living in the moment, flashing their million dollar smile. Take a look:

For the unversed, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. Although it was an arranged marriage with an age gap of 13 years, the couple proves that nothing matters when you are in love. They are blessed with two kids-- baby girl Misha whom they welcomed in August 2016 and son Zain who was born in September 2018.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor recently teased that he is set to collaborate with South star Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna for his upcoming series helmed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

Apart from this, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is also a remake of another Telugu film of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish. The film will also feature Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

