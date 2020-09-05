Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain Kapoor turns 2: Take a look at his adorable family pictures

It has been two years since Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gave birth to their second child, Zain Kapoor. The celebrity couple is one of the most famous young couples in B-town and therefore, both their children, son Zain and daughter Misha have been in the limelight after their birth. Also, the star kids’ mother Mira Rajput keeps the fans updated by sharing their pictures. Recently, she shared a cute picture of her son’s birthday gifts, captioning it as “The obsession is TWO real! #happybirthdayzain”

Today as Zain has turned two, we bring to you the most adorable pictures of the celeb family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BsGOQeDA11P/?utm_source=ig_embed

There was much enthusiasm among Shahid’s fans when Zain was born on 5th September 2018. Right from the wishes which poured in from all around the country to the photographers covering hospital movements of the family, the little munckin got all the attention.

Zain also has an elder sister, Misha who is 4 years old.

Shahid Kapoor in an interview to Filmfare, spoke about his two kids and parenting. He said, “I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh which got mixed reviews from both critics and the audience. The actor will next be seen in ‘Jersey’, which is an official remake of a Telugu movie. In this movie, Shahid will be seen sharing the screen space with his father Pankaj Kapur.

