Shahid Kapoor reprimanded by BMC for going to gym amid coronavirus ban: Report

Image Source : TWITTER Shahid Kapoor reprimanded by BMC for going to gym amid coronavirus ban

Keeping in mind the deadly disease coronavirus that's fast-spreading everywhere and in the country, the government has asked malls, schools, gyms and other facilities to be kept shut, However, recently, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were found gymming in the locale fitness center, the AntiGravity Club. They were snapped working out on Sunday despite the government's emergency protocol to shut all the social gathering places. As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid Kapoor and the gym owner Yudishtir Jaisingh had an earful from the authorities as well. And now we have heard that BMC has sealed the gym where Shahid and Mira were snapped gymming.

As per the same report, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, Vinayak Vispute has reprimanded both Kapoor and Jaisingh for their irresponsible civic behaviour during this time of quarantine necessity. t was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked."

As per the report, the gym was shut for the entire day and was opened exclusively for Shahid and Mira on Sunday at 5:30 pm. On the other hand, Jaisingh, the owner of the gym has refuted the seal reports. "The gym has been shut since Friday. We are not aware of it being sealed on Monday. There is no commercial activity and there are no trainers. We will follow the government’s advisory," he told the daily.

