Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor reminisces Kabir Singh memories with impressive throwback pic, says 'This love is rare'

Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor who has been entertaining people with his stellar acting for over a few decades now treated his fans with a stunning throwback picture. The actor who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms shared a picture from his 2019 romantic drama Kabir Singh days. The actor gained an immense amount of praise for his role in the film.

The 'Kismat Konnection' star hopped on to Instagram to share an attractive picture of him as his fans mobbed at a special movie event. Cherishing the love received by his fans over the special event, the actor wrote in the caption to the photo, "This love is rare. #blessed to have it. Amazing #memories." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 4 lakh likes from the fans with many leaving scores of red heart and fire emoticons.

In the picture, the Shahid can be seen striking a candid pose at a fan event. Sporting white pants and a designer shirt with a navy blue blazer, Kapoor accessorized his look with a pair of aviators. Sticking one of his hands in his pants' pocket, and striking a slightly smiling pose, the actor looks handsome as ever in the picture post. In the backdrop, there is a mob of fans as they have cut-outs of their much-loved character of Kabir Singh, as they cheered up for the star.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21, 2019, and had been appreciated by audiences across India.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, as a former cricketer who returns to playing in his mid-30s. Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the Telugu original, is directing the Hindi version as well. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur will also star in the film. Jersey is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 i.e Diwali. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar-starrer Prithviraj.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

-with ANI inputs