Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima and others wish Alia Bhatt on her 27th birthday

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 27th birthday on March 15. One of the most active celebrities on social media is today receiving birthday wishes from her friends in the industry. Not only this, she even got a cute birthday message from her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor on Instagram where she shared a cute boomerang video of the Raazi actress with the Kapoor family. Not only this, Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt too shared some throwback photos of the actress to wish her on her special day. Have a look at who all wished the star here:

Mother Soni Razdan wished Alia by sharing a set of throwback pictures and wrote, "All I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come."

Sharing a boomerang video of the Kapoors, doing some cute antics, Riddhima wrote, "Happy bday cutness @aliaabhatt."

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared a photo with her Khoobsurat co-star on the Instagram story and wished her happy birthday.

Shahid Kapoor's birthday wish

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom Alia will be working in her upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi also wished the actress on Twitter. The official Bhansali Productions page tweeted, "Bold, fierce and beautiful as she is. Wishing the super talented @aliaa08, a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt #GangubaiKathiawadi."

BFF Katrina Kaif too wished the actress birthday by sharing a workout video of her on the Instagram story.

Katrina Kaif's birthday wish

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in "Brahmastra", which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, a fantasy adventure, is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries