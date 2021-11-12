Shahid Kapoor in action for Ali Abbas Zafar's next film: 'Get your game face on'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor in action for Ali Abbas Zafar's next film

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor started his weekend on an exciting note. The actor has kick-started the shooting of his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. Announcing the same, Shahid gave a sneak peek into his first day of shooting for his actioner which is an adaptation of a French film, Nuit Blanche. Taking to his Instagram Story, the Kabir Singh actor dropped a photo in which both he and Ali are seen engaging in a fun banter. "Day 1 Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go.... @aliabbaszafar Better get your game face on," Shahid wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor's Instagram Story

On the other hand, Ali also shared the same photo and wrote, "Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy , quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs." Twinning in their all-black attire, Shahid and Ali's candidly shot photograph made fans excited.

In the film, Shahid will reportedly be seen essaying the role of a cop chasing the drug lords in yet-to-be titled film. All other details of the film are kept under wrap. 'Nuit Blanche' has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam.

Apart from this, Shahid will be starring in the upcoming high-octane actioner titled 'Bull'. The film marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. Set in the 1980s, the film is inspired by real-life events. The principal photography is slated to begin in 2022. Producer Bhushan Kumar will collaborate with producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for 'Bull'.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot with directors Raj and DK. Also, Shahid is awaiting the release of his next film, ‘Jersey’, It will release on December 31, 2021.'Jersey' is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor questions wifey Mira Rajput about 'so many pillows' on bed, latter warns 'Buddy...'