Shahid Kapoor holding Mira Rajput's hand remind fans of Aditya Kashyap from 'Jab We Met' | See photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's romantic photo is doing the rounds on the internet and is setting true couple goals. Mira took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable photo with her handsome husband Shahid Kapoor. The photo is melting the hearts of netizens. Mira posted a photo in which she sat outdoors on a couch as a girl did her mehendi. Shahid and Mira always give us reason to believe in love.

This time again the heart-melting photo of the two is making us fall in love again. In the photo, Shahid stood next to Mira Rajput while looking at her and holding her hand. Mira looked at her mehendi in the picture. The photo was seemingly clicked at actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's mehendi ceremony. Mira captioned the post, "Hi (red heart emoji)." Shahid wore a printed off-white outfit and brown shoes while Mira draped a peach saree.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "The way he is holding your hand, with so much care and love. I'm jealous." Another person said, "What a perfect click." An Instagram user was also reminded of Aditya Kashyap, Shahid's Jab We Met character. The comment read, "Aditya Kashyap yaarrrr." Another fan said, "Beautiful moment. Gorgeous couple."

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers of 'Jab We Met' treated all the fans by re-releasing the movie in the theatres to celebrate the day of love. Infact, Shahid even gatecrashed at the screening of his romantic film. The actor, who was at a multiplex in Mumbai's Juhu for Kartik Aaryan's film Shehzada premiere, made his way to the screen playing Jab We Met and surprised his fans. Several photos and videos surfaced online in which Shahid was seen greeting the fans at the cinema hall.

Shahid is currently enjoying the success of his latest release 'Farzi' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The series marked Shahid's OTT debut. Created by the duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series premiered on Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans. He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's next thriller film.

