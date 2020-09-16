Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ISHAANSHAHID_TEAM Shahid Kapoor's hilarious reply to brother Ishaan Khatter's compliment

Actor Shahid Kapoor has been treating fans with hot pictures of himself these days on Instagram. The actor recently shared a mirror selfie in which he looked handsome flaunting his swag. The picture shows Shahid wearing a sleeveless T-shirt along with dark sunglasses and a cap. The picture definitely left his fans wanting for more. He captioned the picture, "So that’s what it feels like to be in front of a camera." The picture got a huge response from the fans considering Shahid doesn't frequently shares anything on his social media.

Among thousands of fans, Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter was also the one who paid a compliment to the actor. Ishaan wrote, "So that’s what it feels like to be ageless.. thu thu." Giving a hilarious reply to his comment, Shahid wrote, "@ishaankhatter did you just spit on me.."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHAHIDKAPOOR Shahid Kapoor's hilarious reply to brother Ishaan Khatter's compliment

Ishaan Khatter entered Bollywood with his 2018 film Beyond The Clouds. He carved a niche for himself in the industry in a very short span of time. Talking about his elder brother Shahid's influence on him that he turned to acting, Ishaan had earlier revealed that Shahid has been a shining example for him as he was able to play the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection. Sharing a picture from Kabir Singh on Instagram, he had said, "As happy as can be for my big brother today who's always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know."

"Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband, and brother always, and for knocking me out with your performance in and as 'Kabir Singh'."

Shahid Kapoor is all set to return to practicing cricket to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey. Sharing a video, he wrote, "Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys." the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. Shahid also spoke about Jersey on a Twitter chat with his fans. He said: "Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team."

