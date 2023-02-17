Shahid Kapoor crashes 'Jab We Met' movie screening; Shocked fans can’t keep calm | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : SHAHID KAPOOR Jab We Met

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met is among the most loved rom-coms of Bollywood. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was released in the year 2007. As part of the Valentine’s Week, the film was recently screened in cinemas. Many who went to watch the movie, were surprised by the hero himself! Yes, Shahid Kapoor on Friday gatecrashed at the screening of his film in Mumbai. Several photos and videos surfaced through the internet in which Shahid could be seen greeting the fans at the cinema hall.

Shahid, who was at a multiplex in Juhu for Kartik Aaryan's film 'Shehzada' premiere, made his way to the screen playing Jab We Met and surprised his fans. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a video, wherein he quietly enters the theatre. Surprised fans stoop up and cheered for him. Many also took selfies with him. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Jab We Met 16 years.”

A fan took to Twitter and shared a video from the theatre which he captioned, "I JUST MET SHAHID KAPOOR !! Last day last show of jab we met, and during mauja hei mauja, he just entered the theater to meet us Still can't comprehend just happened but never thought this would happen This guy just made jab we met more special for me." In the video, the 'Kabir Singh' actor watched his fans dance to track 'Mauja Hi Mauja'. He smiled and went on to shake hands with the fans seated in their seats while the crowd hooted for him.

Reacting to the video, Shahid wrote, "Couldn't hold back thank you for the love."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's series Farzi. It is an eight-part series that also features south star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra. Billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, “Farzi” revolves around an underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favors the rich.

Vijay is essaying the role of a badass cop while Shahid has something to do with earning a lot of money, at least what appears from the trailer video. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between Shahid and law enforcement where losing is not an option.

