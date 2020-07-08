Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHIDKAPOOR/MIRARAJPUT Shahid Kapoor's anniversary wish for wife Mira Rajput depicts their 5 years of marital bliss

Bollywood's most adorable pair Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on July 7, 2020. Wishes pour in from their friends, family, and fans. Not only this, Mira even treated everyone with throwback pictures from the special day of their lives and wrote about how amazing all these years have been. Well now, the 'Kabir Singh' actor has also shared a heartfelt note for his wife that will definitely make her feel special. Taking to Instagram and sharing a cutesy selfie, Shahid wrote alongside, "5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary, my love."

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira, lovingly referred to as Shamira by fans got married on July 7 in 2015 in Delhi in a low-key ceremony. Have a look at Shahid's post here:

Mira while sharing the throwback photo from their Sangeet ceremony wrote, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you."

She even gave Shahid the mantra for a happy married life and wrote, "You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”. To many more years of us."

She even shared a picture from their wedding ceremony in which the two of them can be seen with their heads bowed down in a gurudwara to seek God's blessings. Along with it she wrote, "Gratitude."

Shahid and Mira, who have a 13-year age gap are now parents to two adorable kids-- three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain. On the professional front, Shahid will next be seen playing the role of a cricketer in 'Jersey.'

