Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to unite for rom-com? Here's what we know!

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are two of Bollywood's most talented actors. With their acting abilities and charm, both of them have amassed a massive fan base over the years. Now, according to reports, the duo is uniting for a film. The film will mark the first on-screen collaboration between the actors. It is said that the two have already shot a small schedule of a film, and the shooting is currently on hold but will be resumed shortly.

The Kabir Singh actor and Kriti Sanon are collaborating on Amit Joshi's directorial debut. As Kriti is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Bhediya, the shooting is on hold and will resume after its release.

"A small week-long schedule of the film has been shot already. Shahid and Kriti, both were part of it. Then Kriti had to leave for promotions of Bhediya, so post the release of that film, she will immediately get back on set," a report in Pinkvilla states.

The rom-com is said to be produced by Dinesh Vijan, who has done films like Love Aaj Kal, Stree, Mimi and others. The report also states Kriti and Shahid will be seen in never-before-seen avatars. While Kriti will be seen playing a robot, the Jersey actor will play a robotic expert in the film.

This film marks the first ever collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Production. Whereas, Kriti Sanon has collaborated with Dinesh Vijay on several films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up to make his digital debut with Raj and DK's Farzi.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is all set to star in the Amar Kaushik directorial Bhediya. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is scheduled to release on November 25, 2022.

