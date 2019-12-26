Shahid, Akshay turn Santa for their daughters; Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas with nephew in Manali

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Here's how Bollywood celebrities rang into their Christmas 2019 celebrations

Bollywood celebrities rang into the festive season with Christmas 2019 in the most adorable ways. Some turned into Santa Claus for their kids and others turned their kids into cute little Santa. From actors like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, and others celebrated the festival with their families and by binging on delicious food. They shared pictures and videos of their decorated Christmas trees as well. While Akshay and Shahid turned into Santa for their little ones, Kangana Ranaut flew back home to Manali to be with her nephew Prithvi.

Mira Kapoor treated her followers with a picture of Shahid in which he was dressed as Santa. She wrote, “Santa really got into the groove of getting fit and healthy after Christmas last year. He even chose running over Rudolph. But like us all, even he struggles with the last bit of belly bulge Happy Holidays!” On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of Santa Akshay giving a gift and a bear hug to daughter Nitara with the caption, “Santa with his favourite elf #DaddyClaus #merrychristmas.” Check out photos-

After winning million hearts with her role of a mother in the trailer of upcoming film Panga, Kangana Ranaut has flown back home to Manali to celebrate Christmas with her little nephew Prithvi. The actress’ Instagram account shared adorable picture in which she is seen posing with sister Rangoli and nephew Prithvi. In another photo, the actress cutely plants a kiss on Prithvi’s cheeks. Check out-

Dhoom actress Esha Deol also shared her Christmas pictures with her fans. In the photo, she is seen twinning with her daughters Radhya and Miraya along with husband Bharat as they pose for a family photo. Even Shilpa treated her fans with a family photos on Christmas and wished her fans saying, “With love filled hearts we wish you a Merry Christmas from Us to Yours ...”

