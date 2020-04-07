Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra to join WHO’s One World: Together At Home live event to raise funds for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are all set to join International stars like Lady Gaga and John Elton to raise funds for COVID-19 through a LIVE concert organized by World Health Organisation (WHO). The event will take place on April 18 and will see many superstars coming together for the One World: Together At Home live event.

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to announce the event and wrote, "@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home. This one night special event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, "

On April 18th @glblctzn will host One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Visit https://t.co/P7892bxw3u to learn more. pic.twitter.com/NJ6NvGItZn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 6, 2020

The actress also revealed that stars like Lady Gaga, John Elton, Coldplay, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will be playing at the live concert.

.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now 👉https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Earlier, PeeCee and her husband Nick Jonas announced that they have donated to a number of organisations including UNICEF, Goonj, Feeding America, Doctors Without Borders, Ni Kid Hungry, IAHV, Give India, Friends of Aseema and PM Modi's CARES Fund.

Sharing photos of each of the charitable funds, Priyanka Chopra had written, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry." She also thanked them for their work and wrote, "Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this."

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/Za12mrjboG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus