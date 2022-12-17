Shah Rukh Khan's witty response to female fan asking for his WhatsApp number

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan conducted a fan interaction session on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan was his witty self when he interacted with fans on Twitter during an Ask SRK session conducted on Saturday. The Bollywood star shared that he was busy with shooting but had some time for fan interaction. During the Q and A session, SRK answered some queries related to fitness and movies and shared some life advice. Fans who got the chance to interact with SRK on social media would be feeling lucky. He will be seen in Pathaan next. The film is going to hit the big screens on January 25.

SRK's witty response to fan asking for his number

Shah Rukh Khan once again displayed his funny side when a female fan asked for his WhatsApp number for messaging him. A question read, "Hello ShahRukh Sir can you share your whatsapp number? Ap se baath kar ke wapas delete kardungi number (sic)." Responding to this, SRK wrote, "I am phone and messaging unfriendly (sic)."

SRK and family excited about Avatar 2

SRK also shared that he and the family are excited about James Cameron's Avatar 2, which is running in cinema halls now. The James Cameron-directed film is getting praise from moviegoers around the world. In India, the Hollywood actioner has collected over Rs 41 crore on Day 1 of its release. When a fan questioned SRK about the Avatar sequel, asking him, "Ur kids are excited for which release #Pathan , #Jawaan, #Dunki (sic)," he said in response, "Right now we r all excited for Avataar…#Pathan in Jan (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan on fitness

Shah Rukh Khan has got shredded for his role in Pathaan. During the fan interaction session, he also gave advice on fitness and asked his fans to take care of their health.

