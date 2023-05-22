Shah Rukh Khan wishes daughter Suhana Khan on her birthday; posts unseen video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Kha clicked with Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's little princess has turned 23 today and the actor has the sweetest way to wish his daughter. The King of Bollywood is known for showering love to his family beyond any limit. Be it Suhana's first public event or when she bagged her first-ever project, SRK was always there for her, as the biggest cheerleader. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Shah Rukh posted a video of Suhana Khan twirling while wearing roller skates along with several other people.

The video was recorded in slow motion from a height as Suhana smiled while practicing. Shah Rukh captioned the post, "Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby." He also added Harry Styles's Watermelon Sugar as the background music. Reacting to the post, Suhana wrote, "Loove you the most (kissing face, double heart and red heart emojis)." She also added, "Hehehe" in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, the aspiring actress has been flooded with warm wishes. Ananya Panday shared a picture with Suhana on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday my little bird. The sweetest girl in the world, wish you every joy today and everyday love you so so so so much @suhanakhan2.” Shanaya Kapoor also posted photos with Suhana. She wrote, “Twin sister forever happy birthday" and “As you shoot across the sky”.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAnanya Pandey's wish for Suhana Khan

On the work front, recently Suhana became the face of the ace cosmetic brand Maybelline. Suhana is also set to make her acting debut soon with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. Archies' is an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film will also mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and additionally stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film is touted to be filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the 1960s. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

Also Read: Veteran Tamil actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's fan page thanks Shubman Gill as MI reach top four; cricketer faces wrath of Virat Kohli fans

Latest Entertainment News