Shah Rukh Khan wept in washroom when films weren't working, here's what he did next

Shah Rukh Khan has been on cloud nine lately, thanks to his mega-hit film Pathaan. As King Khan returned to the silver screen after four years, the latest Bollywood smashed box office records left right and center. It is turning out to be one of the most successful Hindi films post pandemic. However, just before Pathaan's release, questions were raised about SRK's stardom, comments were made that its time for him to retire and there were protests calling for film's boycott. Nevertheless, the box officer number of PAthaan silenced wagging tounges.

Before Pathaan, Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal weren't received the way Shah Rukh Khan's previous films have. They were not box office successes and the actor did have a dull period. At Pathaan's success meet when the actor spoke to the media along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, he was asked how he deals with failure.

Opening up about the same, Shah Rukh shared that he weeps when his films didn't work. "Everyone has a different way of dealing with failure. There is a special bathroom in my house. Everyone knows I am crying when I'm there. But it's all about the Monday. If the film spoils on a Sunday, then you wake up thinking on Monday that you should work harder now. If the film works, you still wake up on Monday thinking that now I will have to prove myself again for my next. So, Monday is about getting back to the business for the industry." he said.

SRK added that he feels responsible and guilty when the audience doesn't like his films. "I feel responsible that I have let people down. We all put in the best of efforts. There are thousands of people related to one film being made and their lives are connected to them. We feel guilty when we let the audience down. Hence, Phir se mehnat karo, labour class bano. If you cant go to set like a labour class person, you shouldn't be in movies."

Meanwhile, Pathaan has earned close to Rs 600 Cr at the worldwide box office. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

