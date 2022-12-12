Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Besharam Rang song launch. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the headlines for his upcoming film Pathaan. the actor has undergone a massive physical transformation for the role and fans have been anticipating another blockbuster from King Khan. On Monday, the superstar dropped the first song from the film on YouTube. Titled 'Besharam Rang', the song flaunts Deepika Padukone's sassy moves and SRK's flirty looks. Ahead of the song launch, Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi Temple to offer his prayers and seek blessing for his film Pathaan. The actor will be seen on the big screen after a gap of more than four years.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero which released in December 2018. The actor performed puja at the Vaishno Devi temple after reaching there late at night. He bowed down and prayed for his upcoming movies. A video has been going viral on the internet in which SRK can be seen making his way to the temple wearing a black hooded shirt and keeping his head down. He made sure that people do not recognize him in order to not create chaos. Check out the video here-

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan performed Umrah in Mecca after he finished the shooting schedule of his film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. In the photos going viral on social media, the actor was seen dressed in white and surrounded by a number of people. He had also covered his face with a mask.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It also has Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film's team was seen filming in London. The project was initially announced in April 2022.

On a related note, Shah Rukh Khan's song Besharam rang from Pathaan has already impressed the netizens. Dropping the song, SRK tweeted, "Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Reportedly, Pathaan revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie also features a cameo from Salman Khan.

