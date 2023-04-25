Shah Rukh Khan's videos from Kashmir go viral; actor gets a grand welcome as he shoots for Dunki

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan's videos from Kashmir go viral

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Kashmir where he is reportedly shooting for his upcoming film Dunki. Directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the film has been in the news for the photos and videos leaking from the sets. Now, another video is going viral on the internet in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen entering his hotel in Sonmarg. The superstar is seen sporting an all-black look with a white shawl. One of the members of his entourage can be seen holding a big bouquet of flowers. It is no surprise that SRK received a grand welcome as he landed in Kashmir.

Shah Rukh Khan can be seen talking to his manager Pooja Dadlani as he enters the hotel in the viral video. Another video shows SRK and Rajkumar Hirani getting out of their cars as they reach the hotel. Check out the videos here-

According to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan is set to shoot a song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for their upcoming film Dunki in Kashmir. Fans are excited to watch the film and the beautiful scenic views of the valley.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan released a teaser of his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand D'Yavol X and turned muse for him. The actor teased that the video ad will be out on Tuesday. It is Aryan's directorial debut, In the video, SRK strikes off the word ‘timeless’ on a blackboard and picks up a paintbrush after dropping it on the floor to paint an X mark. In the end, there is a glimpse of the actor's face.

Apart from D'Yavol, Aryan will also be making his film debut as he is currently working on his first film as a writer and director, which will be backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, other than Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, the superstar will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan. He recently delivered the biggest film of his career- Pathaan which collected more than Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide.

DON'T MISS

Shah Rukh Khan bakes pizza for model, treats her with dinner at Mannat: I found myself silently screaming

Shah Rukh Khan gives perfect Eidi to fans as he greets them from Mannat | PHOTOS

Latest Entertainment News