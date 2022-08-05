Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to avoid Darlings spoilers as he plans to 'indulge' in Alia Bhatt starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings has been released on Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan shared on Twitter on Friday that he will be catching up on Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma starrer Darlings on Netflix after being busy with shooting work for the past few days. SRK, in his tweet, urged netizens to avoid spoilers regarding the film on social media. Darlings is said to be filled with interesting plot twists and SRK did not want his fun time at the movies to be spoiled with details of the film's plot. Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment is one of the co-producers of Darlings.

SRK's humourous tweet about Darlings

The Bollywood superstar is known for his sense of humour. Time and again, people get a taste of it on social media or whenever SRK interacts with the media. In his latest tweet, SRK gave it a comedic incline, much like the movie Darlings, as he wrote, "Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….’the love of my own person’ & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj (sic)."

Darlings reviews on Twitter

Alia Bhatt's maiden production Darlings has managed to strike the right chords with the audience. Most of the reviews of the film are positive and performances from the lead cast and the storytelling have been praised. The storyline and direction from Jasmeet K Reen, who is making her debut with this film, have also been applauded. Darlings centres around an abusive relationship between the husband (Vijay Verma) and wife (Alia Bhatt). Shefali Shah plays Alia's on-screen mother in Darlings. Alia and Shefali's chemistry has been praised by those who have watched darlings already.

SRK continues filming for Dunki

Meanwhile, SRK has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Dunki. He recently returned from the set in Budapest. It is slated to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and is being billed as an "emotional romantic comedy". Dunki is said to be about a Punjabi boy who emigrates to Canada. Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film. Taapsee Pannu co-stars with SRK in Dunki and it is directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he has a film also lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled Jawan. All three of his upcoming films have locked release dates for 2023.

