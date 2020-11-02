Shah Rukh Khan turns 55: Power-packed non-romantic roles of 'King of Romance' you can't stop admiring

Image Source : TWITTER/@MKDVN_, @IAMHARRY007 Power-packed non-romantic roles of 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has turned 55 today. Like every year, his fans have been going crazy on the internet, bombarding the social media sites with wishes, throwback photos, videos and blessings. Know to be the Badshah of Bollywood, SRK enjoys a huge fan base and uncountable fan pages that are celebrating his birthday virtually this year. The COVID19 pandemic has restricted the fans to gather outside the superstar's house and watch him wave to his loved ones from the balcony of Mannat. However, many virtual gatherings and celebrations have been organized by the fans to mark the special day and express their love for their favorite star.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is often dubbed as the 'King of romance' for his iconic romantic roles, has played a variety of characters that have managed to impress the audience. Every 90s kid grew up by understanding the definition of love that SRK taught. The legendary star kickstarted his career from television series and finally made his Bollywood debut with 'Deewana' in 1992. he has completed a journey of 28 golden years in the film industry this year. While he is popular mainly for his romantic roles in films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' and 'Mohabbatein,' here are four of King Khan's power-packed non-romantic roles on his 55th birthday.

1. Shah Rukh Khan in Darr

While a majority of female fans of the actor would want him to enact his iconic open arm pose for them, his character of an obsessive stalker in Yash Chopra's Darr, has been sending chills down the spine for many moviegoers. Khan's character from Darr is one of the very few villainous roles portrayed by him in his entire film career. The role continues to be a benchmark even after 27 years of the film's release.

2. Shah Rukh Khan in Swades

The character of Mohan Bhargava from Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades is a reminder for everyone busy in their fast-moving lives to stop and appreciate their roots. The terrific tale of the NASA scientist who returns to his native village in India to take his nani (grandmother) to America and in turn rediscovers a bond with his nation won SRK a Filmfare award as the best actor.

3. Coach Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India

As much as the film's title track is known for giving goosebumps to patriotic souls, the plot of the movie is known for bringing the issue of sexism, and racism in Indian sports to the forefront. The power-packed delivery of the 'Sattar Minute' dialogue by Khan from the movie coupled with his intense portrayal of the sportsman deeply passionate about hockey and his country continues to win hearts after 13 years of its release.

4. Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan

The Karan Johar directorial based on the life of a San Franciso-based autistic Muslim man and his fight with religious prejudice following the September 11 terrorist attacks is considered to be one of the best films dealing with the issue of religious bigotry. The heart-wrenching journey of Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) to meet and tell the then American President that his last name is Khan and he is not a terrorist won him another Filmfare.

The megastar has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards and he was bestowed by the Government of India with Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. While the superstar hasn't announced his next film yet, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped many shows and films this year during the lockdown.

(With ANI inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage