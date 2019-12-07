Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan tries out new filter, the result is simply dapper (See Pic)

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying his family vacation in the US. The Badshah of Bollywood took to social media to share yet another picture from his holiday that has created a buzz on social media for all the right reasons.

Putting together a super cool look, SRK wrote, "Your feelings are your Superpowers”...just wanted to sound ‘deep’...the real reason for the post is to try out this new filter on the pic!" Take a look:

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 film Zero. The actor recently announced his next project - Bob Biswas. The film will see Abhishek Bachchan essay the titular role.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are parents to three children - Aryan, Suhana, AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their studies in the US. Aryan Khan is studying filmmaking at University of South California, while Suhana Khan is pursuing film studies in New York.