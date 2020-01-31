Shah Rukh Khan to produce Sanjay Mishra starrer film about struggling character actors called Kaamyaab

While fans are still waiting for the next film in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen creating magic on the big screen, the actor is busy picking up projects for his production house Red Chilies Entertainment. According to the latest reports in Mumbai Mirror, the actor will back up a film on the struggle of character actors in Bollywood. It will feature actor Sanjay Mishra and will be titled Kaamyaab.

The report reveals that along with Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh will also play prominent roles. “The makers felt he was the best fit for the role as his career graph in Bollywood mirrors that of his character, who starts out as an extra and goes on to be acknowledged as an extraordinary actor,” said a source.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the report further adds that the film has already been to several film festivals, both abroad and within the country. It tells the story of an actor who begins his journey as an extra but rises to be acclaimed as an actor. Sanjay was thought to be a good fit as his own struggle is similar to that of the character.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh has been away from the limelight as an actor but has been there in the forefront as a producer. After Emraan Hashmi’s Bard Of Blood and Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla, SRK’s production house is producing Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas. The hsooting is currently happening in Kolkata. Bob is a character in Vidya Balan’s Kahaani (2012), which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Bob Biswas will be helmed by Sujoy’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

Talking about it, Gaurav Verma, Chief Operating Officer of Red Chillies Entertainment, had said, “Bob Biswas is easily amongst the most iconic movie characters in recent memory. With Abhishek taking on the portrayal of Bob and Diya helming the film as director, we are excited to give further shape to such an extraordinary character.”

