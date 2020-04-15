Shah Rukh Khan to be part of global event honouring frontline healthcare workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan to be part of global event honouring frontline healthcare workers

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join artists from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out against the coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his participation in the One World: Together At Home', a virtual concert organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen. Curated by pop star Lady Gaga, the concert will stream on April 18 on multiple global platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple.

"Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome a one-night special event on April 18," Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.

Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rl pic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020

The special event, 'One World: Together At Home' will see performances from Gaga, Adam Lambert, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Lilly Singh, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taylor Swift, Vishal Mishra among others.

Earlier, actress Priyanka Chopra also announced her participation in the global event. Priyanka Chopra took to social media to announce the event and wrote, "@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home. This one night special event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, "

On April 18th @glblctzn will host One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Visit https://t.co/P7892bxw3u to learn more. pic.twitter.com/NJ6NvGItZn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 6, 2020

Like many film personalities, Shah Rukh has been doing his bit to contribute to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the star provided 25,000 kits of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. He has committed to donate the same to West Bengal. Recently, he, along with wife Gauri Khan, offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients. The 54-year-old superstar had earlier announced various initiatives to help the country during the health crisis.

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

According to the Union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 377, while the number of cases in the country rose to 11,439.

(With PTI Inputs)

