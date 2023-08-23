Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput own plots of land on the moon, Know the cost of property

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput own plots of land on the moon

As real estate prices all over the world are soaring through the roof, many rich businessmen and celebrities have resorted to buying land on the moon, some because of their interest and hobby for space, while some think of it as a future investment. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan revealed a few years back that he was gifted a piece of land on the moon by a fan in Australia on his 52nd birthday.

Notably, a crafter on the lunar surface of the moon was also named after the actor. The piece of land is a sought-after area on the moon known as the Sea of Tranquillity as per the Lunar Registry. An ownership package includes a beautifully engraved parchment deed, a satellite photograph of the property, and an information sheet detailing the geography of your region. An interactive Full Moon Atlas on CD-ROM is available at an additional cost.

According to an online Lunar real estate agency, the Sea of Tranquillity is the most sought-after address on the moon. 1-acre (approximately 43,560 sq ft, or 4,047 sq mtrs) costs US $37.50 (Rs 1758.75) and Shah Rukh Khan owns several acres there.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for astronomy and science knew no bounds. He too had purchased a piece of land on the far side of the moon. The region he bought is called the Mare Muscoviense or the Sea of Muscovy. Sushant Singh Rajput not only bought a piece of land on the moon worth Rs 55 lakh but also used to watch it with his telescope.

While owning property on the moon seems like an exclusive deal, you will be stunned to know that anyone can own property on the moon. Here is all you need to know about the price of land on the moon, and how to purchase land on the lunar surface.

One way to purchase land on the moon is through a website called The Lunar Registry. One can visit their official website and select the region where they want to buy the land. It contains several regions such as the Sea of Tranquillity and the Lake of Dreams.

