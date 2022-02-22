Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Aryan & Gauri make special appearances in Khushi Kapoor's pic. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN, KHUSHI KAPOOR Khushi Kapoor shared a photo of herself and Shanaya Kapoor posing at what appears to be Shah Rukh Khan's home.

Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor who is yet to make her Bollywood debut enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms. On Tuesday (February 22), the star kid dropped a series of pictures sharing how she spent her time. One of the pictures which caught everyone's attention was the one featuring the Khan's including Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their kids Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

In one of the pictures, Khushi is seen posing with Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and Muskan Chanana. As the trio stood next to each other, the wall against them was adorned with picture frames of Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan and Suhana. In one of the monochrome photos, young Aryan and Suhana are seen kissing Shah Rukh, while Gauri is standing resting her face on his head.

For the caption, Khushi simply added a sun with face emoji.

Take a look:

The first picture was of the beautiful setting sun. In another snap, shared by Khushi she can be seen with her friend Akshat Rajan as they sat outdoors. The other one had her puppy, Panda.

In no time, Khushi's comment section was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends. Suhana Khan too dropped a comment saying, "Love how I've sneaked my way into the pic." Khushi responded with zany face emojis. Maheep Kapoor commented with several red heart emojis. Akshat Rajan and Muskan also dropped red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan has been making headlines after she was snapped a Zoya Akhtar's house which led to the murmur of Zoya and Suhana's collaboration. While there has been no official confirmation about the same, Suhana has earlier shared her interest in acting.

Recently, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a few pictures of Suhana donning a red saree.

Also read: 'Husn hai Suhana': Fans can't stop gushing over SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's red saree look | PICS

Suhana has recently returned to India after completing her studies in filmmaking in New York. She is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.