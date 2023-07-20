Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose with World Cup Trophy; ICC shares photo. Fans react

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Shah Rukh Khan with World Cup Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media to share a picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the ODI World Cup Trophy. The caption accompanying the picture read - "King Khan #CWC23 Trophy It's nearly here …". The picture shows SRK adorably staring at the World Cup trophy, just like millions of Indian cricket fans and even players, who have set sights on the game's greatest prize. The fact that the cricketing extravaganza will be staged on the familiar home surfaces this year will give the Indians hope of bringing home the coveted trophy for the third time, after 1983 and 2011.

The BCCI is all set to host the ICC tournament later this year as it has already kickstarted the trophy tour last month. India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 and arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fans showered love

Shahrukh has often expressed his love for cricket and he also owns a cricket team in Indian Premier League - Kolkata Knight Riders. Now, his picture left fans excited. "Like SRK, our team India can also do comeback and can get this Wc," a social media user commented. Another added, "King Khan be like :- Itni shiddat hai tumhe chaha hai." A third comment read, "Jawan and the World cup -- too much entertainment," another netizen wrote.

Shah Rukh's photo did suggest that he shot for a special promo for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring defending champions England and runner-up New Zealand, is set to commence on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. While Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games. Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

What's more for Shah Rukh Khan?

The Bollywood superstar who was last seen in Pathaan, will now feature in Jawan. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has been written and directed by Atlee, with Hindi dialogues penned by Sumit Purohit. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

The film will hit the silver screen on September 7 this year in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani and will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone as well.

(With Inputs from ANI)

