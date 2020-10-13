Shah Rukh Khan spotted with son Aryan Khan during KKR and RCB’s IPL match in Dubai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMBOLLYWOODBABA SRK and his son Aryan Khan were spotted spending some time together

Shah Rukh Khan is often spotted with his family especially during IPL matches. Recently, the actor was snapped again, this time with his son Aryan Khan. SRK was present in Dubai’s Sharjah Cricket Stadium to cheer for his team Kolkata Knight Riders which was playing against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The superstar was seen in the stands with his son Aryan sporting a white T shirt and blue jeans. He teamed up his look with a KKR mask. Going by the clicks the father-son duo seem to be discussing and watching the match with full concentration.

Even though their team coudn't win the match but seems like the two could spend quality time with eachother. However, this is not the only time when the megastar and his son were spotted on the stands, earlier also they have graced their presence at the stadium for KKR.

A few days a go, Shah Rukh was present in the match, sporting a new long hair look in a purple beanie cap. His lockdown look became an instant hit among his large fandom as his name soon started trending on Twitter in no time. He was accompanied to the game by his eldest son Aryan Khan, who sat behind his father while maintaining social distance norms.

Meanwhile, SRK’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment was in news for filing a lawsuit with 30 other leading production houses against two news channels for defaming the film industry in the ongoing drug case.

SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ZERO which was released in 2018. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the pivotal roles.

