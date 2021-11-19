Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan marks first appearance since birthday as he visits NCB office | WATCH

Bollywood superstar Sha Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Friday (November 19) appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). This is his first appearance in front of the agency since his birthday on November 12. The star kid came to mark his attendance, as per his bail agreement in the Mumbai cruise drug case. According to media reports, Aryan arrived at the agency's office to mark his attendance at around 1:30 pm and left the premises within a few minutes after signing his register.

Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan on October 29, which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

A video of Aryan getting off his car near the NCB office is going viral on social media. In the video he can be seen walking into the premises. He is wearing a white full sleeve T-shirt with moss coloured pants and sneakers with a black mask on. Several users took to comments section and reacted on the video.

One of the users wrote, "Arrrry the best boy, Stay strong. We love U." Another said, "Stay strong future superstar."

The court had asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha - to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case.