Shah Rukh Khan, Shibani Dandekar laud Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan: We should all make more films like it

Friday saw the release of the much-awaited sports drama 'Toofaan' starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film happens to be his second collaboration with Akhtar after 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The project features Farhan playing the role of a street-goon-turned boxing champion and has earned a mixed response from the audience as well as the critics. And now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lauded 'Toofan' and praised the performances of the actors on Twitter. Not just him, but even Farhan's actress-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram and penned a long note describing how he got 'blood, sweat, punches, literal blows' during the shooting.

Taking to the micro-blogging website on Friday, he tweeted, "Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labour of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we shld all try & make more films like Toofaan."

For those unversed, SRK and Farhan have worked together in Don and Don 2. The first part which released in the year 2006 happened to be the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's hit movie, Don and also featured Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar and Om Puri.

Coming to Shibani's post, it read, "Watching your journey so closely has been nothing short of a privilege. You went to unimaginable lengths to get into the skin of the character, you didn’t give up till you found his authentic voice, you took your mind to the darkest of places, and you tested your body every single day. There was blood, sweat, punches, literal blows but you hit back with persistence, endurance, grit, resilience. Slowly the lines blurred and you literally morphed into AJJU BHAI aka AZIZ ALI BOXER!

Today, on your big day, I want you know that I am sending you all my love. And I cant wait for the world to witness the magic of Toofan. Proud of you Farhan! Todun Tak! @faroutakhtar Love you."

Meanwhile, an excerpt from IndiaTV's review of 'Toofan' read, "Toofaan is testimony to the fact that clever actor-director duos can do wonders. It's a long two hours 40 minutes film, but there's hardly a part where you'd like to skip a part. The fast pace makes up for the length of the film. The film also tries to give his audience a perspective by touching on topics of Love Jihad, religious bigotry, Islamophobia and Mumbai bombings."

'Toofaan' is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan. Watch the trailer here: