  Shah Rukh Khan shares powerful message on One World: Together At Home concert, fans salute the 'Badshah'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined artists from around the world for a virtual event to support healthcare workers who are battling it out against the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2020 8:19 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined artists from around the world who came together to raise funds for the healthcare workers on the frontline and fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak. The special event, One World: Together At Home, that included performances from celebrities like Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Priyanka Chopra Jonas including SRK,, was aired  on multiple television and digital networks all around the world on April 18 at 5 pm PT (5:30 am IST on April 19).. The digital concert was hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

Appreciating the work done by everyone on the frontlines of the pandemic, Global Citizen and World Health Organization (WHO), ntroduced an initiative to encourage people to stay at home called One World: Together at home. All the contributions from this initiative is declared to go directly to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world.

Shah Rukh Khan, in a pre-recorded video, appeals people to take action, and says he is looking to people who can contribute to the world leaders, especially the hottest areas. "I love you, stay strong," signed off the actor.​

Shah Rukh Khan's powerful message on One World: Together At Home concert surely impressed many and several people are now taking to Twitter to appreciate SRK's initiative.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be next seen in Raj and DK’s next film. Talking to Mid-Day, the director duo said, “It is our favourite script that we have held on to for a long time. We met him and discussed the script. He enjoyed the universe that the film belongs to. The story has elements that resonate with us.”

