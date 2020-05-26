Shah Rukh Khan shares Eid greetings for fans: May the blessings of Allah see us through these times

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHANMYHERO Shah Rukh Khan shares Eid greetings for fans

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Monday to share heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020. The superstar prayed for everyone's well-being and encouraged everyone to stay strong during the testing time. He tweeted, "May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always."

May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it's Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 25, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan fans used to wait the whole year to have a glimpse of the superstar outside his house Mannat on Eid. This year due to coronavirus pandemic, nationwide lockdown had been imposed and fans couldn't gather to wish the actor on the special occasion. Nonetheless, old photos of the actor greeting his fans on Eid were all over the internet on Monday.

A few days ago, SRK had expressed concern for people affected by the Amphan cyclone. "My prayers, thoughts and love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal and Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each and everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and wife Gauri have donated to multiple coronavirus relief funds including PM Modi's CARES Fund, Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Fund, Delhi's Chief Minister's Fund among others. SRK has also given his 4-story office in Mumbai to be used as an isolation center. Gauri Khan has also offered her office space a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. Taking to Twitter, Gauri had written, GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office... A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk."

Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @mybmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before. pic.twitter.com/HBjMBp1iDG — Meer Foundation (@MeerFoundation) April 22, 2020

