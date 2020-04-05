Shah Rukh Khan sends message of hope to deal with coronavirus crisis: Confront each challenge with courage

Bollywood\s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has a message of hope for everyone amid the coronavirus crisis. The Raees actor, who recently decided to donate his office just a couple of days after he made huge contributions to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,says 'this is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead".
Shah Rukh Khan's message was shared by his company Red Chillies Entertainment on Twitter, "I"n such difficult times, it's essential that we stand by each other and rise together. Here's a message of hope by @iamsrk himself!". Read SRK's inspring and powerful message here:
In such difficult times, it's essential that we stand by each other and rise together. Here's a message of hope by @iamsrk himself! ✨#Covid19 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/XcRShLahRa— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 5, 2020
SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.
In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. Stay Safe Stay Healthy and don’t forget to pray. @narendramodi #PMOIndia @uddhavthackeray @Adityathackeray @mamataofficial @arvindkejriwal @RedChilliesEnt @redchillies.vfx @kkriders @MeerFoundationofficial @rotibankfdn #WorkingPeoplesCharter @Eksaathfoundation @pragyakapoor_
The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.
SRK's Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers.
