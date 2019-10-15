Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan scores 39 million followers on Twitter, thanks fans for love and positivity

As Shah Rukh Khan scored 39 million followers on Twitter, the superstar thanked his fans and asked them to keep the love flowing and the positivity multiplying. Shah Rukh, on Monday, thanked his fans, while treating them with his selfie.

"Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself happy... Always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all," Shah Rukh captioned the image.

Keep the love flowing. Keep the positivity multiplying. Keep yourself Happy...always. Everything is as beautiful as you want to see it. Love you all... pic.twitter.com/dhyGWKBDsl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2019

The 53-year-old was recently in Riyadh, attending the Saudi Arabia film industry event.

He posed at the event with Hollywood stars Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme, calling it his fan-boy moment.

"Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @JCVD @EyeOfJackieChan @JoyForumKSA," he said.

The 53-year-old star was last seen as a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero" alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

(With IANS Inputs)