Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebs can't get enough of 'Toofaan' teaser

Amazon Prime Video on Friday unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited Sports drama 'Toofaan' starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal among others. The teaser really packs a punch as it gives us a glimpse of Farhan, a goon from Dongri who embarks on a journey to become a national-level boxer. With all the love pouring in from renowned celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Mahesh Babu, Ishaan Khatter, Kirti Kharbanda, and Pulkit Samrat, the teaser took social media by storm.

It has received much love and applause from the audience and critics alike. The netizens were awestruck to see Farhan Akhtar packing punches in the role of a boxer. The gives a glimpse into the world of power-packed Toofaan, leaving the fans asking for more! The teaser is just a sneak peek into what’s in store for the audiences.

Sharing the teaser of the film, Farhan wrote, "It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser.. big big hug."

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the upcoming summer blockbuster also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.

Take a look at how celebs reacted to the teaser:

The boxing drama is all set to release digitally on May 21 in over 240 countries and territories. The film is presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.