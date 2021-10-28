Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA DADLANI Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani reacts to Aryan Khan's bail: 'There is a God'

After Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani expressed her gratitude for all the "love and prayers". Taking to her Instagram Story, Pooja wrote, "There is a God...thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA DADLANI Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani reacts to Aryan Khan's bail: 'There is a God'

Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case.

Bollywood superstar's manager Pooja Dadlani was reportedly acting as an intermediary between Aryan and the Khan family. Pooja has been SRK's manager since 2012 and has been spotted several time and reportedly was present inside the court during the bail hearing of Aryan on October 8.

Pooja, who has been a manager of the superstar for nine years, is often spotted attending intimate gatherings, festival celebrations and parties hosted in the actor's home Mannat in Mumbai.

According to media reports, Pooja also handles Shah Rukh's brand endorsements, his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and other business-related engagements. She has a net worth of approximately Rs 45 crore, claims one report.

Hours after Aryan was granted bail, his younger brother Abram was seen waving from the balcony of their Mumbai residence, Mannat.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani reacts to Aryan Khan's bail: 'There is a God'

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.